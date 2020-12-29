Stella’s opens cloud kitchen in Holland

Grand Rapids-based Stella’s Lounge teamed up with HopCat Holland earlier this month to open Stella’s Cloud Kitchen.

The cloud kitchen concept, where food is offered through delivery only versus dine-in, allows one restaurant to operate out of another restaurant. In this case, HopCat Holland, 80 W. Eighth St., will be serving items previously only available at Stella’s Lounge in downtown Grand Rapids, as well as Underground Cookie Club.

“A cloud kitchen format allows us to be innovative and flexible to launch more than one brand using the same kitchen,” said Shawn Blonk, vice president of operations for Stella’s. “We hope to expand Stella’s Cloud Kitchen to other Michigan markets in early 2021.”

Cloud kitchens are popping up throughout the country. As COVID-19 and social distancing continue to make many restaurants unviable, many were forced to shutter during social lockdowns in March and April, which resulted in many people turning to food delivery.

Customers within Grubhub and DoorDash delivery areas will be able to choose from the following Stella’s menu items:

Snacks

Avocado Nuggets

Spicy Queso Dip

Chronic Fries

Poor Man’s Potato Wings

Burgers

Stella Blue

Government Cheese

Queso Jalapeño Burger

Mission Impossible Hawaii

Underground Cookie Club

Chubby Unicorn

Elliott

Papa Midnight

Vegan Powers

Stella’s and Hopcat are owned by Project BarFly LLC. In addition to its four restaurants in the Grand Rapids area, Project BarFly owns and operates five other HopCat locations throughout lower Michigan and two out-of-state locations in Lincoln, Nebraska, and Broad Ripple, Indiana.