Taste of Cairo hosts soft opening

The owners of an Egyptian restaurant are hosting a trial run this week.

Dale and Riham Erdman, co-owners of A Taste of Cairo in the Ledyard Building at 125 Ottawa Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids, said in a Facebook post last week they would do a limited-menu trial run for carryout or delivery Monday, May 23. The couple said in another post, thanks to popular demand, the restaurant will reopen for another trial run from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 25.

People can order food through DoorDash, Grubhub or Uber Eats.

As the Business Journal previously reported, the restaurant serves vegan and vegetarian food and will offer as its signature item a popular Egyptian street food known as koshari (also spelled koshery), which consists of layers of noodles, rice, beans, fried onions, chickpeas and tomato sauce, served with a side of garlic sauce.

A Taste of Cairo also will serve spinach pie similar to spanakopita, puddings, desserts, soups, Turkish coffee, chai tea and more.

There will be a limited amount of seating in the restaurant but as its theme is street food, it will mostly focus on carryout and delivery.

More information on the restaurant is on Facebook.