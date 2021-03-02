Taste of Muskegon rescheduled for September

Taste of Muskegon will mark its 15th year in the fall instead of the summer due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

The Muskegon-based food festival said Monday that it will move its annual event to Sept. 24-25 this year at Hackley Park, 350 W. Webster Ave. in Muskegon, in response to the current gathering restrictions with the hope that they will be more relaxed by this fall.

“We talked with many of the restaurant and food truck owners, and it was very clear that returning the event to the park was everyone’s first choice,” said Ann Meisch, director of Taste of Muskegon. “To make that happen in June would mean a significant decrease in the size of the festival. We hope that by moving to the fall, we can gather in greater numbers. It’s so exciting to think of being together as a community again. Just think of all the fall flavors Muskegon’s best chefs will be able to incorporate into their Taste menus.”

The date change is expected to be temporary with the festival returning to the third weekend in June 2022. To mark the week Taste has always occupied, Taste will host a virtual Taste of Muskegon event June 12-19. It will feature Taste flights being offered at restaurants, as they were during Taste 2020.

The past year has been especially difficult for locally owned, independent restaurants. In response, Taste of Muskegon added events to encourage patronage, including Taste Bingo in December, cooking demos and the current promotion of Rock the Restaurants in collaboration with Rock 101.7 and iHeart Radio. Taste will soon premiere Taste of Muskegon Minced, a take on the Food Network show “Chopped.”

Taste of Muskegon is produced by the Muskegon Downtown Development Authority. More information is online.