Taste of Muskegon returns to Hackley Park with 30 local vendors

The Taste of Muskegon food festival is returning to Muskegon with a special autumn edition next month.

The 15th year of the Taste of Muskegon event — produced by the Muskegon Downtown Development Authority — will feature 30 local restaurants and food trucks from Sept. 24-25 at Hackley Park, 350 W. Webster Ave. in Muskegon.

“It is so exciting to be back in Hackley Park. We have worked closely with all our restaurants to help them through this challenging year and a half. It is time for all of us to celebrate being back together,” said Lisa Kraus, marketing director of Taste of Muskegon. “Everyone knows the best parties have good food. We have amazing food planned for Taste.”

On Sept. 25, United Way’s Ride United event will begin and end at Taste of Muskegon. Awards for Taste of Muskegon’s best plates will take place that afternoon and include judged and public votes.

Restaurant Row will have several of the Taste of Muskegon 2020 Taste Plate Award winners, including:

Corine’s Cakes & Catering — People’s Choice Award

Mylan’s Waterfront Grille — Best Taste Award

Abeshi Ghanian Cuisine — Best New Bite Award

Bone Ends — Best Dessert Award

New this year to Taste of Muskegon, though not all are new to Muskegon, are the following vendors:

Burl & Sprig

DaKidd Bar-B-Que & Catering

G&L Chili Dogs

Navarro’s Mexican Take-Out

Occidental Eats

OVK BBQ

TasteeBBQ and Chic

The following Taste favorites are returning to the event: