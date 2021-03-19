The B.O.B. to reopen some venues with limited hours next week

The B.O.B. is planning to reopen some of its restaurants and entertainment hotspots next week for indoor dining and live entertainment.

The five-floor entertainment and food venue owned by Grand Rapids restaurant company The Gilmore Collection said in an email to customers that the mixed-use building will reopen Wednesday for indoor dining, beverage specials, billiards, live entertainment in Eve Nightclub and free entry on weekends (excluding Eve).

The B.O.B., short for Big Old Building, is still listed for sale by the Gilmore Collection on the Commercial Alliance of Realtors website for $15.5 million, as the Business Journal reported in November. The listing includes the real estate and businesses within, and the venue can be purchased with the 20 Monroe Live concert hall as a package deal.

More information on The B.O.B.’s menus and extended live entertainment options will be announced at a later date.

Current hours and offerings

Bobarino’s

Hours: 5-11 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday

Specials: Happy hour 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday featuring $3 BOB’s Beers (Blondie, Amber, IPA and Stout), $4 wells, $5 calls and weekly food specials. Guests also can enjoy free billiards on Thursday nights (cues and balls sanitized between groups) from 5-11 p.m.

Menu: Wood-fired pizza and classic American cuisine. Full menu details coming soon.

Eve Nightclub

8-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Specials: 8-9 p.m. Friday, $3 domestics, $4 calls and $5 select martinis

Entertainment: DJ Kane on Fridays, DJ Mark Witz on Saturdays

Gilly’s Smokehouse

Hours: 4-10 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday

Specials: Wednesday and Thursday craft beer specials all night long, including $3 BOB’s Blondie, Full On IPA, Crimson King and Spaceboy Stout

Menu: Smoked meats and barbecue. Full menu details coming soon.

H.O.M.E. (House of Music & Entertainment)

7-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Entertainment: Open for bar service only. Information on live entertainment to come.

Judson’s Steakhouse

Hours: 5-10 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday

Menu: Signature steaks. Full menu details coming soon.

Other venues within The B.O.B. that will be opening soon include Containment, B.O.B.’s Brewery and Dr. Grin’s Comedy Club.