Two Dog Haus franchises coming to West Michigan

A restaurant group has signed an agreement with a franchisee who plans to open locations of a gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

Pasadena, California-based restaurant group The Absolute Brands said Tuesday, Sept. 14, it signed an area development agreement with franchisee Krage Fox to open two Dog Haus restaurants in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, the first of which is expected to open in 2022.

The Absolute Brands is a restaurant group comprised of Dog Haus and other concepts, inspired by Dog Haus’ menu and served out of the brand’s existing locations and ghost kitchens. The new Dog Haus locations coming to West Michigan also will offer The Absolute Brands’ delivery and pickup-only concepts, Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos, Bad Mutha Clucka, Big Belly Burgers, JAILBIRD and Plant B.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Krage as he introduces ‘The Absolute Würst’ to Michiganders,” said Erik Hartung, Dog Haus director of franchise development, quoting the Dog Haus brand’s slogan. “As a Michigan native and graduate of Western Michigan University, Krage knows the Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids areas as well as Dog Haus knows sausages, which will help him identify strategic local business opportunities. We can’t wait to expand into Michigan and show these communities what Dog Haus is all about.”

A multi-unit operator, Fox currently is a franchisee of four Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations in Michigan.

“I discovered Dog Haus through social media and immediately realized that our community had a need for a restaurant that creates a variety of gourmet hot dogs, sausages and burgers under one roof and offers them late into the night,” Fox said. “Dog Haus and Dickey’s share a lot of the same values — it’s not just about making the food. It’s about creating an environment where you want to come back and spend more time with friends and family. Dog Haus’ laid-back biergarten atmosphere and one-of-a-kind creations are sure to become the next go-to destinations for guests to connect with one another in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.”

The new Dog Haus locations will serve the brand’s full menu, including gourmet dogs, sausages, burgers, fried chicken creations and sides. Dog Haus creations include signature all beef dogs with various toppings served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Haus Burgers contain Black Angus beef raised humanely, with no hormones and no antibiotics, and they include The Hangover, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, Haus chili, fried egg and mayo, and the Holy Aioli, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions and garlic aioli.

Rounding out Dog Haus’ menu offerings are sandwiches, wings and strips made from humanely raised, hormone and antibiotic-free chicken, including the Bad Mutha Clucka, a crispy fried or grilled chicken sandwich served with lettuce, pickles and miso ranch, and The Hot Chick, with Nashville-style fried chicken breast, pickles, lettuce and secret sauce, served on King’s Hawaiian rolls.

Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in 2010 in Pasadena, California. The brand is known for gourmet hot dogs, sausages, and plant-based and fried chicken creations. Dog Haus recently expanded into concert venues and virtual kitchens and is poised for further expansion across the country in the coming years.