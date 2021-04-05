Uccello’s Hospitality Group appoints director of marketing

A local restaurant company promoted its marketing manager to director of marketing.

Grand Rapids-based Uccello’s Hospitality Group said last week that it promoted Kelsey Neuberger to the role.

Neuberger joined UHG in 2019 as a marketing manager.

“Kelsey has established a remarkable history of achievement and made tremendous contributions to the Uccello’s and Herb & Fire brands and UHG overall,” said Chris Heileman, CEO at Uccello’s Hospitality Group. “Her marketing expertise has been key to growing the Uccello’s and Herb & Fire position in the market around a period of unprecedented challenge for the restaurant industry. Her passion for both brands has made a huge impact on our success. We are looking forward to her ongoing leadership in her new role.”

As director of marketing, Neuberger will lead the UHG marketing team and develop initiatives to enhance brand recognition and stimulate growth while acting as both brands’ primary spokesperson.

Neuberger led the initiative of Uccello’s Heart of Hospitality event in March 2020 to support essential workers during the pandemic by leveraging the Uccello’s brand. From March 23-27, event staff passed out free meals for three hours per day. In 15 hours, they were able to provide almost 2,500 households with food. Many of those meals were shared among families and friends who needed them most.

Prior to her role at Uccello’s, Neuberger worked at the metro Detroit brand and marketing agency DBC America for nearly six years, rising to the role of Ohio and Pennsylvania territory manager before she moved to Uccello’s.

Before that, she was a sales associate and visual merchandiser with American Eagle Outfitters and worked as a server in several restaurants.

Neuberger earned a bachelor’s degree in advertising and public relations from Grand Valley State University in 2015.