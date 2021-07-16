Uccello’s promotes employee to director of finance and team relations

A restaurant group promoted a four-year employee to manage its finance and talent management functions.

Grand Rapids-based Uccello’s Hospitality Group (UHG) last month promoted Kayla Britten from team resource coordinator to director of finance and team relations.

Britten joined UHG in 2017 as a server at Uccello’s Caledonia location.

“Kayla has accepted every new and unique challenge this unprecedented time has presented her in the team resources role. She has continued to learn, grow and exceed our expectations,” said Chris Heileman, CEO at UHG. “Her dedication has been crucial in retaining and recruiting team members during a period of hiring crisis for the restaurant industry. Her passion and dedication for our team members have made a significant impact on our success. We are looking forward to her ongoing leadership in her new role.”

In her new role, Britten will lead UHG in team development and company growth while acting as the team’s lead representative for internal communications.

Through her expertise amid the pandemic, Britten led the leadership team in the development and continuous update of the UHG preparedness and response plan, while simultaneously communicating all epidemic orders to a team of over 650 team members. In addition, she worked to oversee recruitment, interviewing and onboarding for eight UHG locations.

Britten holds a bachelor’s degree in hospitality at Central Michigan University.