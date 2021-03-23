Wahlburgers to open downtown Grand Rapids location this summer

Wahlburgers 1 of 6

Wahlburgers will open its first West Michigan location this summer inside the new Residence Inn by Marriott Grand Rapids Downtown.

Portage-based The Hinman Company, Fargo, North Dakota-based Dakota Legacy Group and Decatur, Illinois-based Tharaldson Hospitality Management said Tuesday that Wahlburgers will open its first West Michigan restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids this summer at 10 Ionia Ave. NW in the recently opened Residence Inn by Marriott Grand Rapids Downtown.

The new Grand Rapids location will bring the total number of Wahlburgers to 54, and this will be the third location in Michigan.

The 3,527-square-foot restaurant will be located at street level with outdoor seating along Ionia Avenue NW, and it will offer signature burgers, made-from-scratch recipes, homestyle sides, fish, chicken and vegetarian options and a full bar, including specialty drinks such as adult frappés and floats. The menu also will be available as a room service option for guests staying at the Residence Inn by Marriott, as well as for catering events.

Chef Paul Wahlberg created the franchise along with two of his brothers, actors Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg, “to please all tastes through both lighter and heartier menu offerings, served up in casual, music-filled atmosphere.”

“We are thrilled to be joining this wonderful community,” said Jim Oboyski, vice president of operations at Wahlburgers. “We jumped at the opportunity to have the Wahlburgers brand be part of such an awesome building that is steps away from the city’s premier entertainment venues.”

Added Roger Hinman, CEO of The Hinman Company: “Wahlburgers’ presence in the Grand Rapids Arena District will enhance and complement the strong food scene in the city and will be a great destination for all residents and visitors to the area.”

The first Wahlburgers opened in 2011 in Hingham, Massachusetts. It was the subject of the reality series “Wahlburgers” on A&E, which ran for 10 seasons and gave viewers a look at the inner workings of the founding and growth of the restaurant and the Wahlberg family.