Young urban farmers fight for limited land as Grand Rapids grows around them

When the Great Recession roiled Michigan in 2008, Takidia Jenkins-Smith started a garden at her home in southeast Grand Rapids to stretch her grocery budget. She was 24 years old at the time with three young sons to feed, so she kept at it, eventually growing food for friends and extended family.

In 2017, Jenkins-Smith spun the hobby into Fresh Beets Urban Farm, a commercial venture selling quick-growing household vegetables like greens, tomatoes and peppers via a community-supported agriculture model.

But as she scaled the business, reliable land became an issue.

