Ada Township appoints first full-time township manager

Ada Township appointed Julius Suchy to the newly created position of township manager effective mid-September.

The appointment comes after the township’s significant investments in new public facilities and amenities amid private sector redevelopment that has brought new businesses and housing to the Ada Village area, including the recent completion of a new riverfront park and planned opening in January 2021 of a new KDL branch library and community center building.

Suchy will support the township’s ongoing growth and enhance Ada’s capacity to deliver high-quality public services and facilities to residents.

Suchy currently serves as Sparta village manager, a position he’s held since 2014. With a focus on making Sparta a “business-friendly” community, he initiated a full slate of projects to support existing businesses and attract new businesses to the village.

“Julius brings a wealth of experience in local government management and a solid track record of strategic growth and strong partner relationships,” said George Haga, Ada Township supervisor. “I have every confidence that Julius’ drive and vision will make him an asset to Ada Township, aligning well with Ada’s plans for the future.”

Prior to his work in Sparta, Suchy held a number of local government positions, including Dundee Village Manager, Vassar City Manager and Big Rapids Zoning Administrator. He holds a Bachelor of Arts and a master’s degree in public administration from Grand Valley State University.

Suchy also was named the Grand Rapids Business Journal’s 2016 Newsmaker of the Year in the economic development category.