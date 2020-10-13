Ada Township honors supervisor who served 32 years

Ada Township celebrated Oct. 8 as George Haga Day with a series of events to honor Haga’s work as township supervisor.

Haga is retiring after 32 years leading the township through significant growth, including new parks, new businesses and thousands of new residents.

“I’ll miss the people and the work we do,” Haga said. “I’ve been blessed to work with great people, and it’s been a blessing to be part of the process to help Ada grow while keeping the character and traits that make it such a special place to work and live. I’ll still be around town, and I may even show up at a meeting to make a comment as a member of the public.”

During George Haga Day, community leaders paid tribute to Haga during a socially distanced gathering at Van Andel Family Pavilion at Legacy Park.

Michigan Rep. Thomas Albert shared a proclamation honoring Haga for his accomplishments, and Ada Township Fire Chief Dave Murray presented a framed picture of Haga that will be displayed in the township as part of that celebration.

“No one embodies Ada more than George Haga,” said Bob Proos, Ada Township trustee and longtime friend of Haga. “George cares deeply about Ada, and he has shown that by putting his heart and soul into working tirelessly every day to make Ada a great place to live and work.”

Haga was first elected as supervisor in 1988 after serving one term as a township trustee. He’s since been reelected seven more times before announcing his retirement earlier this year.

Some of the major accomplishments during Haga’s time in office include: