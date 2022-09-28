Cascade Township adopts new strategic plan

The Cascade Township Board unanimously adopted a five-year strategic plan after a yearlong community engagement process.

The plan focuses on tasks and priorities for five key areas based on input from nearly 2,000 residents, businesses and other stakeholders. In partnership with local planning firm McKenna, the township engaged the community through surveys, focus groups and workshops to craft a plan for actions to be taken over the next five years.

“We are beyond grateful for the Cascadians who dedicated their time and energy to share their thoughtful feedback and help shape important initiatives for the future of our community,” said Grace Lesperance, Cascade Township supervisor. “The input we received was a crucial foundation for a successful and cohesive strategic plan, and I know it will give us the resources and structure needed to execute the desires of residents and other community stakeholders.”

The strategic plan centers on the following categories and top priorities:

Parks and trails — Ensure existing parks meet the needs of the portion of the community they serve.

Land use and economic development — Create a gathering place for the township.

Village character and development — Populate boards and commissions with residents who represent the diversity of the township and ensure those who serve receive training and support to be effective in their roles.

Preservation of the Thornapple River — Expand the sustainability and environment section of the master plan to describe actionable steps for Thornapple River preservation.

Transportation and safety — Enhance road safety and streetscapes in the Cascade Village area to promote a safe, well-connected, walkable and bikeable village environment.

After adopting the plan, the township board approved a proposal from McKenna to assist in the ongoing implementation of the strategic plan through an implementation committee.

The plan is intended to begin immediately with assigned timeframes now in place for the township’s boards, commissions, committees and staff to ensure tasks are completed.

“Throughout our strategic planning process, we have come together as a community to determine the township’s goals and how we are going to reach them together,” said Ben Swayze, Cascade Township manager. “We encourage members of our community to continue to walk alongside us as we put the plan into action and begin these exciting projects.”

The strategic plan is available here.