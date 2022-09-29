City announces next Commission Night Out meetings

City officials plan to host two more Commission Night Out sessions.

Following the relaunch of neighbor engagement events with an initial session on Aug. 23, the city plans to host two meetings this fall on Tuesday, Oct. 18, for the Third Ward and Tuesday, Nov. 1, for the Second Ward.

The Oct. 18 session will take place at Gerald R. Ford Academic Center, 851 Madison Ave. SE in Grand Rapids.

The Nov. 1 session will take place at Grand Rapids Parent University, 1400 Fuller Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

Doors are set to open at 5 p.m. for both Commission Night Out events with information tables for city departments and offices available ahead of the meeting. The meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m. with an organized discussion followed by the business portion at 7 p.m.

City staff plan to use the quantitative results from the recent 2022 National Community Survey as the basis for conversations with community members at the engagement sessions.

Food and beverages also will be provided.

The business portions of each meeting will air on Comcast Channel 26 and be livestreamed on the city of Grand Rapids’ Facebook page and YouTube channel.