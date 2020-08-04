City hires planning firm to conduct feasibility study

Bergmann announced it was selected by the city of Grand Rapids to conduct a feasibility study and provide design concepts for the possible relocation of city operations from 201 Market Ave. SW to the Kent County Road Commission property at 1500 Scribner Ave. NW.

This is the next step in the city’s due diligence process following city commission approval in February of an option agreement for the potential purchase of the Scribner Avenue property.

According to city officials, relocating operations at 201 Market Ave. SW could help the city move close to its redevelopment goals for the site and surrounding riverfront area.

“We look forward to partnering with Bergmann on this important project,” said Tim Burkman, city engineer. “The team at Bergmann is well-positioned to help us determine how this property could accommodate our current and future needs.”

Bergmann, alongside Granger Construction and WGI Parking Solutions, will host stakeholder conversations, inspect the existing site and building conditions, perform land-use and zoning analyses and conduct similar research.

The results will be used to create a feasibility report and develop creative design solutions for accommodating the people and services that would be relocated from 201 Market Ave. SW to the Scribner Avenue property.

“Through our integrated planning and design experience, we know that relocating and renovating facilities of this size and scope is like solving a complex puzzle — one that our team is passionate about solving,” said Buddy Huyler, senior project manager, Bergmann. “In addition to addressing the relocation and design options for the two sites, our goal is to show the full potential of the property and surrounding environment.”

Bergmann will present the feasibility report and design concepts to the city this fall.

Bergmann is a national architecture, engineering and planning firm with offices in Grand Rapids. The Bergmann team consists of experts in water resources, mixed-use projects, municipal utility design and more.