City launches Small Business Grant Program

The city of Grand Rapids’ Economic Development Office has launched a new Small Business Grant Program to provide grants of up to $5,000 to eligible small businesses that have experienced a loss of revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The program is funded with community development block grant coronavirus funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce was selected to support the grant program with outreach and technical assistance. Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses, Local First/People First Economy and West Michigan Asian American Association also will be helping small business owners.

Grants will support for-profit businesses:

With 25 or fewer employees

Located in the General Target Area

With a physical location (no home-based businesses)

Benefitting low- or moderate-income persons (owner, employees, residents)

Priority will be given to businesses that have not received any other grant assistance. Visit grandrapidsmi.gov to apply or to find more information.

Applications will be accepted through Dec. 31.