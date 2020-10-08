City now taking applications for sponsored police recruits

The city of Grand Rapids is seeking applicants to fill the position of police recruit.

Police recruit candidates will be hired by the city and sponsored to attend the Grand Valley State University Police Academy, which begins May 3, 2021. Police recruits who are sponsored to attend the GVSU Academy will be paid as a police recruit with a starting annual pay of $48,062.

Candidates will receive all the benefits provided by the city while attending the police academy. Upon successful completion of the police academy, recruits will return to the Grand Rapids Police Department for additional training and — if all requirements are satisfied — will be sworn in as police officers.

“Our department is looking for quality candidates who want to join a team that expects the very best and provides a level of service that is continually seen as being among the finest in Michigan,” said Lieutenant Maureen O’Brien, commander of the community engagement unit, which oversees recruiting and hiring. “We are dedicated to hiring community-minded, self-motivated and goal-oriented individuals to join our law enforcement family. We strive to ensure equity, fairness and diversity in our hiring practices, and we encourage anyone interested in public service to apply.”

This position does not require any prior law enforcement training. All applicants must pass the civil service exam and meet all Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement minimum licensing requirements:

Must not be less than 18 years of age

Possess U.S. citizenship

Possess a high school diploma or GED

Possess a valid Michigan driver’s license

No felony crimes

Good moral character

Pass a comprehensive background investigation

Pass MCOLES reading, writing, and physical fitness examinations

Pass MCOLES psychological evaluation

Pass MCOLES medical evaluation and drug screening

Pass the City of Grand Rapids Civil Service Exam

Pass an oral board interview

The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Monday. The application and full job description are available online.