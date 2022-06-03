City seeks new match fund project proposals

Grand Rapids is accepting proposals for Neighborhood Match Fund projects for the 2023 fiscal year.

Through the end of June, residents can submit ideas for projects focused on inclusion, social justice and community relationships.

New for this year is a project category for Welcoming Week, which will take place Sept. 9-18 in Grand Rapids and across the country to celebrate diversity.

Following a decision process, approved projects will receive contracts ranging between $500 and $5,000. The funds awarded will depend on the amount requested, project scope, alignment with objectives and the Neighborhood Match Fund balance.

Project funds will be available Sept. 1 and must be spent during the six-month contract period.

The award amount also must be matched through additional sponsorships, donations or volunteer hours.

The Neighborhood Match Fund recently awarded contracts totaling $38,940 for resident-led initiatives such as Young Money Finances and the Grand Rapids African American Arts and Music Festival.

Applicants can be Grand Rapids residents, informal resident groups or organizations located in and serving Grand Rapids.

Ideas can be submitted here.