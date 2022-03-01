City to create nonprofit to advance social equity in cannabis industry

The Grand Rapids City Commission recently approved the creation of a nonprofit organization to boost social equity outcomes in communities most historically impacted by over-enforcement of anti-cannabis laws prior to marijuana’s legalization.

The independent body — which has not yet been named — would help advance social equity citywide by supporting efforts such as business incubation, entrepreneur training, job and wealth creation strategies, economic incentives, capital, expungement assistance and other efforts designed to increase opportunities for traditionally under-resourced communities.

This was an interdepartmental effort that included representatives from the city of Grand Rapids’ Department of Law, Office of Equity and Engagement, Planning Department, and Executive Office. The proposed nonprofit first appeared as part of the city’s Cannabis Social Equity Policy, adopted July 7, 2020, by the city commission. Formation of the nonprofit was a key part of the policy recommendation supporting the improvement of social equity outcomes in the city and within Grand Rapids’ new cannabis industry.

Once established, the nonprofit’s bylaws are expected to mirror the relevant goals and objectives of the city’s strategic plan and the cannabis social equity plan. The initial board will have about 11 directors chosen through the city’s appointment process. The board will consist of individuals from a variety of backgrounds and expertise to ensure diverse viewpoints and inspire meaningful conversations about the best ways to create positive outcomes in the communities most affected by the war on drugs.

“Forming this nonprofit will help us achieve our goals in the areas in which the city does not have direct regulatory control,” Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said. “It gives us flexibility in the execution and advancement of certain types of initiatives related to advancing equity in the cannabis industry and assisting members of our community (who) currently do not have access to enter this emerging field.”

Assistant City Attorney Amber Beebe told the commission forming a nonprofit also “shifts many programming and administrative responsibilities away from local government, thus avoiding the need to create a new department or new positions that may not be supported by the city budget. It also has fewer restrictions on the ability to raise revenue and spending and therefore, can provide greater access to potential grants and other funds.”

Beebe also said while the nonprofit should be able to create opportunities for more individuals to enter the cannabis industry, the cannabis industry will not be the only industry to benefit from it.

A series of next steps will be underway to form the nonprofit, including selecting a name for the organization, drafting articles of incorporation and recommended bylaws, applying for recognition as a 501(c)(3) with the Internal Revenue Service, appointing directors, electing officers and adopting bylaws.

Forming the nonprofit by filing the articles of incorporation should begin within the next few weeks. The city then will begin accepting applications for the first set of directors. The city hopes to have the nonprofit up and running within the next 18 months, based on an estimation of state and federal approval timelines.