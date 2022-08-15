County appoints deputy administrator

Kent County recently hired a new deputy administrator.

The county earlier this month said Mark Rambo will take on the role of second deputy county administrator. He will begin the newly reclassified position on Aug. 29.

In his new role, Rambo will coordinate and oversee operations activities of the equalization, facilities, parks and information technology departments, and facilitate several task force initiatives all under the direction of the county administrator.

“I look forward to further serving Kent County and am excited to work alongside the county administrator and staff, the board of commissioners and community stakeholders to continue to make West Michigan an outstanding place to live, work and play,” Rambo said.

Rambo brings more than 20 years of local government and community leadership experience to the role. Most recently, he served as the deputy city administrator for the city of Kentwood.

Rambo also chairs the Kent County Road Commission and previously held operations and administrative positions with Grand Valley State University, the village of Howard City and the city of Walker.

“I am delighted to welcome Mark Rambo to the county executive team,” said Kent County Administrator Al Vanderberg. “His well-rounded experiences with the city of Kentwood, Grand Valley State University, city of Walker and village of Howard City have prepared him to assist us in moving the dial on the myriad of internal and community challenges and opportunities facing the county.”

Rambo holds a Master of Public Administration degree and is a credentialed manager through the International City/County Management Association (ICMA).