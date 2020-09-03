County launches progress tracker for strategic plan

Kent County recently launched its 2019-2023 Strategic Plan Performance Dashboard, which tracks progress in achieving the goals of the county’s strategic plan.

The Kent County Board of Commissioners approved the strategic plan on June 27, 2019.

“Families and businesses are struggling with their own budgets, so we have a responsibility to make their government more accountable and transparent than ever,” said Kent County Board of Commissioners Chair Mandy Bolter. “Moving more county data online will help taxpayers know what we are focused on and empower them to hold our feet to the fire when we aren’t getting the job done.”

The dashboard uses seven measures — status pending, on track, some disruption, major disruption, upcoming, discontinued and complete — to track progress toward five priorities that establish a framework for all facets of county operations.

The five priorities are economic prosperity, high quality of life, excellence in service delivery, inclusive participation and effective communications.

The county’s strategic planning process is ongoing. With major disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, county leadership will continue to review the plan and adjust as necessary to ensure the priorities and goals reflect the changing economic conditions and community needs. The strategic plan performance dashboard gives more insight into where specific priorities have been disrupted due to COVID-19 and how far along they are toward completion.

“This is all about effectively and efficiently using our resources to meet community needs,” Kent County Administrator Wayman Britt said. “This plan acts as a guide when deciding how to prioritize activities, allocate resources and fund initiatives, and it’s been an invaluable tool during this pandemic.”

The county’s strategic planning process began in May 2018 in partnership with Public Sector Consultants and engaged a variety of stakeholders through bilingual surveys, community forums and direct interviews. In total, more than 300 individuals shared their vision for Kent County in a meeting or survey.