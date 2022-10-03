County shares project proposals for ARP funds

The Kent County Board of Commissioners recently provided a list of funding request proposals submitted through its community engagement process.

The county launched a community engagement process in May to determine spending priorities to help allocate part of the $127.6 million it received through the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Residents had an opportunity to submit ideas and proposals this summer.

According to the county, a total of 319 proposals were submitted by individuals and community organizations, with an additional 13 internal county department priorities added to the list.

“We thank everyone who participated in our community engagement process and submitted a funding proposal,” said Kent County Board Chair Stan Stek. “It has been a privilege to learn more about the impactful ways organizations are helping our residents and community.”

A team of consultants and an internal committee reviewed each proposal. The board of commissioners will meet on Oct. 14 to develop a series of optional funding packages with specific proposals and funding amounts.

Finally, a special board of commissioners meeting will be held Nov. 14 with a vote to approve the recommended funding packages. Both meetings this fall will be livestreamed on the county’s social media channels.

While the more than $2 billion in total project costs submitted far exceed the ARP allocation, the county encourages the community to review the proposal catalog to find opportunities for collaboration from other organizations.

“We are in the most challenging stage of our process,” Stek said. “The board is currently reviewing all the proposals and will have to make some very difficult decisions on which proposals to support.”

The project proposal catalog can be viewed here.