Curt Reppuhn selected as Grand Rapids deputy comptroller

Grand Rapids City Comptroller Max Frantz announced he appointed Curt A. Reppuhn to serve as the city’s next deputy comptroller.

“I am thrilled that Curt is joining the city of Grand Rapids and bringing his expertise and extensive experience in audit and public accounting to the comptroller department,” Frantz said. “Curt’s experience working with a variety of government entities across Michigan will help bring new perspectives and best practices to the city. Both Curt’s professional background and continued volunteer work in our community demonstrate his commitment to foster and promote city values and promote government excellence.”

Reppuhn began his new post in late December, following the retirement of former Deputy Comptroller Ruth Lueders. In his new role, Reppuhn oversees the daily operations of the city’s accounting, internal audit, payroll and accounts payable departments.

He also serves as a key partner to city departments through support of the city’s financial system, overseeing the city’s annual audit and partnering on efforts to continuously improve services to both citizens and government employees.

Reppuhn joined the city from H&S Companies P.C. and has an extensive career in public accounting focused on work with government entities including Otsego County, the city of Gaylord and various villages and townships.

“After 32 years as an auditor in the public sector, I am excited to bring my experiences to the city of Grand Rapids,” Reppuhn said. “The growth of the city in recent years has been wonderful and brings unique challenges from an accounting perspective. I look forward to working with all city departments to ensure continued regulatory compliance, promote strong internal controls and identify opportunities for improvement that will benefit all stakeholders.”

Reppuhn holds a certified public accountant license and volunteers his time in a variety of community service leadership positions, including serving as assistant governor for the local rotary district and treasurer for the Rotary Club of Kentwood.

He is a recipient of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce President’s Award and previously served as president of Thirsting to Serve — an organization that brings clean water to impoverished countries — and chairperson of the Michigan Association of CPA’s Not-For-Profit Task Force.