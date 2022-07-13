East Grand Rapids appoints new city clerk

East Grand Rapids has a selected a new city clerk.

The city earlier this week said it appointed Lori Parmenter to the role.

Parmenter succeeds Karen Brower, who retired earlier in July after serving as city clerk for 27 years.

In her new role, Parmenter serves as clerk of the city commission and overseer of all city records and documents. She also will administer elections and oaths of office and be responsible for preparing resolutions, proclamations, ordinances and other official documents, while supporting other city boards, commissions and committees.

“I am pleased to join the city of East Grand Rapids, which is known for its responsive public services,” Parmenter said. “I look forward to using my administrative and clerk experience to serve this wonderful community, ensuring accessible and efficient elections, maintaining records and assisting the city with its administrative needs.”

Parmenter most recently served as deputy clerk for the city of Hastings, where she oversaw elections, payroll, record retention, human resources and utility billing.

Prior to her role as deputy clerk, Parmenter also worked as a utility billing clerk, administrative assistant and community development specialist for the city of Hastings.

Parmenter has an associate degree in accounting from Kellogg Community College. She also is a certified professional with the Society for Human Resources Management and Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks.