East Grand Rapids appoints new finance director

East Grand Rapids welcomed Sharla Seath as its new finance director.

In this role, Seath leads the city’s finance department, which is responsible for financial reporting and analysis, water and sewer billing, budgeting and auditing. The department also oversees assessing and tax administration, human resources and information technology and serves as a primary contact for residents and visitors.

“I’m delighted to be part of the EGR team as well as such a vibrant community,” Seath said. “I look forward to using my background in finance, accounting and administration to lead the department and its many responsibilities in its goal to provide high-quality service while protecting and managing the city’s finances.”

With more than 23 years of experience, Seath previously served as the assistant director of fiscal services for Ottawa County and as director of administration and finance at Kendall College of Art and Design.

Seath currently serves on the Friendship Ministries finance committee and volunteers at the Harbour Humane Society.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in marketing and finance from Grand Valley State University.