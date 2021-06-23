Gov. Whitmer signs $2.2B COVID-19 bill that releases federal aid

LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday signed a $2.2 billion spending bill that allocates federal COVID-19 aid for a continued boost in food assistance benefits and rental relief along with new grants to municipalities.

The funds are from a rescue law enacted by Congress and former President Donald Trump in December.

The Democratic governor said she was proud to sign bipartisan legislation “that will help Michiganders keep roofs over their heads and keep the ability to feed their families.”

About $1.5 billion will support the continuation of a 15% increase in monthly food benefits through September. Roughly $378 million will keep intact aid to renters at or below 80% of a local area’s median income, helping with rent, utility bills and other services. Local governments will receive $322 million, which can be used in a variety of ways.

About $65 million in disaster funds will go to counties, cities and hospitals for coronavirus vaccination efforts and to the Midland area in the aftermath of devastating 2020 flooding.