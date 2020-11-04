Grand Rapids announces new communications director

David Green recently was appointed as the city of Grand Rapids’ next communications director, effective Dec. 14.

As Grand Rapids’ communications director, Green will oversee the office of communications and provide support and counsel to the city commission and executive office in all communications matters related to the city. He will lead the development and implementation of a strategic communications plan aligned with the city’s strategic priorities, including the coordination and improvement of external communications programs in partnership with neighborhood, business and other community leaders.

“Government communications is a passion for me. I’m honored to be able to serve the Grand Rapids community and to help the city realize the goals it has set forth in its strategic plan,” Green said. “Grand Rapids’ reputation for excellence is growing, both as a city and as an organization. This feels like a unique opportunity to build on our communications and do so in a way that’s equitable and informed by the community.”

Green currently serves as public information and marketing manager in Austin, Texas, where he is responsible for citywide media relations and organizational communications. His selection comes after a competitive national search.

In Austin, he has played a leadership role in a wide range of projects, including the recruitment of a major league soccer franchise, development of community-informed mobility strategies and, most recently, the reimagining of policing.

“David is exactly the kind of leader we need to continue building and advancing our communications,” City Manager Mark Washington said. “He is a proven leader and brings a unique worldview of communications to Grand Rapids. His collaborative approach to leading and problem-solving reflects the values we’ve established through our strategic plan.”

A United States Army veteran, Green has dedicated himself to public service and government leadership for 25 years. During his 20 years as a senior public affairs noncommissioned officer, he worked extensively with major global media outlets; private companies; and local, state and federal governments in six countries across three continents. This included time as an embedded military fellow with Google in Washington, D.C., where he helped to develop new partnerships between federal agencies, Google and the broader community.