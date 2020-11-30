Grand Rapids Chamber adds government affairs coordinator position

The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce added Katie Doyen to its government affairs team in the newly created fourth position of government affairs coordinator.

In her new role, Doyen is responsible for government affairs communications, events, issue committees and will have a focus on environmental policy.

“The chamber industry fulfills my ‘why’ — to help connect great people with the right job and organization,” Doyen said. “I look forward to serving the vibrant, West Michigan business community, as well as support the cultivation and growth of a thriving and prosperous West Michigan for all.”

Doyen returned to Michigan from Denver and brings years of chamber experience, having previously served as public affairs specialist with the Denver Metro Chamber, where she managed policy committees, research and legislative tasks.

Additionally, she was the social media and small events coordinator at the Clarkston Area Chamber in Oakland County.

“We are thrilled to add Katie Doyen to our government affairs team as we continue to serve the Grand Rapids business community,” said Andy Johnston, vice president of government affairs for the Grand Rapids Chamber. “Katie will be instrumental in supporting this work and a testament to why Opportunity Awaits West Michigan is an important campaign to enhance our region’s competitiveness.”

Doyen is a graduate of Michigan State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in sustainable parks, recreation and tourism.