Grand Rapids lays out budget adoption process

The city of Grand Rapids will begin the fiscal year 2022 budget adoption process this month.

The Grand Rapids City Commission recently approved this year’s budget review and adoption process. The schedule includes three special city commission meetings consisting of two budget review workshops and a budget adoption session. All meetings will be held remotely in line with COVID-19 protocols.

The FY2022 preliminary fiscal plan meeting schedule is as follows:

10 a.m. April 27 – FY2022 Preliminary Fiscal Plan Presentation

9 a.m. May 4 – Budget Review Workshop

May 6 – Virtual Budget Town Hall (time to be announced)

1 p.m. May 11 – Budget Review Workshop

10 a.m. May 18 – Committee of the Whole Budget Discussion

7 p.m. May 18 – Public Hearing on proposed FY2022 Millage and Budget

9 a.m. May 20 – Budget Adoption

The formal FY2022 Preliminary Fiscal Plan process will begin with a digital meeting of the Committee of the Whole (COW). At COW, City Manager Mark Washington will present his preliminary fiscal plan to the city commission for consideration and review.

Washington said as the city crafts its budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, it knows COVID-19 is having a major financial impact on the city of Grand Rapids. In response, he anticipates rolling out a “continuation budget” that maintains staffing and services and fully funds existing contractual obligations. He said American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal funding will enable the city to maintain funding to its general, vital streets, sidewalk repair and capital reserve funds — all of which were impacted by the dramatic decline in income tax revenue — for the next two years.

“For our current fiscal year 2021, we are experiencing an income tax shortfall of between $12 (million) and $15 million due to the recession and also due to reduced payments from nonresidents who worked from home over the past year during the pandemic lockdown and continue to do so today,” Washington said. “As we forecast income tax into the future, we expect only slow steady growth, which results in a $60 million income tax shortfall over the next three years.”

The city also took a hit to parking and special event funds as COVID-19 negatively impacted those areas, Washington added. He said funding in the Rescue Plan will help make up for the revenue shortfalls and enable the city to fund operations at current levels for FY 2022.

The public will have an opportunity to provide feedback on the budget and potential ARPA federal relief funding during the May 6 town hall, May 18 public hearing or during any other city commission meeting prior to budget adoption.

Instruction on how to watch and participate in the virtual meetings listed above can be found here.