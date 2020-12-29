Grand Rapids Police Department announces new deputy chief

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne announced the promotion of Captain Kristen Rogers to deputy chief of police.

“This is a very exciting time for the Grand Rapids Police Department,” Payne said. “Not only is Deputy Chief Rogers making history by being the first woman to hold the position, she is a talented and experienced leader who will serve Grand Rapids well in the years to come.”

Rogers steps into the role as the department navigates a pandemic, unprecedented levels of violent crime and implementation of a comprehensive strategic plan.

“The city of Grand Rapids is fortunate to have someone of her caliber, passion and heart for service attending to the community,” said former Deputy Chief David Kiddle, who is retiring from the department after 28 years of service. “I have no doubt that Deputy Chief Rogers will not only rise to the occasion but far exceed any expectations.”

Rogers graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and sociology before joining the Grand Rapids Police Department in 1996. She began serving as a patrol officer in the south and west service areas before being assigned to the detective unit.

“I’m very humbled by this tremendous honor and opportunity,” Rogers said. “My goal will remain, as it always has throughout my career, to be the best public servant possible. I am extremely proud to be part of the dedicated men and woman of the Grand Rapids Police Department and their continued commitment to protect this community.”

Throughout her 16 years in the detective unit, Rogers was assigned to various positions within the general case, family services and major case teams.

Rogers was promoted to sergeant in 2012 and was assigned as the supervisor of the family services team, where she devoted much of her time and energy to the department’s coordinated response to crimes involving minors and victims of criminal sexual assault and domestic violence.

After her promotion to lieutenant in 2015, she worked her first two years as a patrol watch commander and then returned to the investigative division in 2017, serving as the commander of the detective unit. Rogers was promoted to captain in 2019 and assigned to her current position, command of the east service area.

Rogers is a graduate of the department’s Leadership Institute, Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police Executives and New Chief Training, and the Women’s Leadership Institute in Arizona. Throughout her career, she has been awarded a lifesaving medal, four commendation awards, two achievement awards, two meritorious unit citations, two certificates of recognition and numerous letters of recognition.