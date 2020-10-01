GRPD unveils final draft of strategic plan

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne presented his department’s three-year strategic plan that promises to transform policing in the city.

The plan, which Payne Tuesday presented to the city commission, provides defined action steps with measurable outcomes using a neighborhood-based policing model that will help the Grand Rapids Police Department ensure all people feel safe and are safe throughout the community.

The final strategic plan is aligned with the city of Grand Rapids’ own strategic plan, specifically the priority areas of safe community, governmental excellence and engaged and connected community.

The plan’s equity statement acknowledges segments of the community, including people of color, low-income residents and others, historically have been disproportionately impacted by city policies, policing practices and the criminal justice system. It also includes a commitment to providing fair and just services for all individuals.

“Working in partnership with the community, we have developed a plan that will change how policing is done in Grand Rapids,” Payne said. “I feel strongly that our plan provides our personnel the necessary framework to nurture a culture of service, not only for today but for generations to come … As we continue to develop this plan and implement it, we will engage our community in an on-going dialogue with the goal of improving the services we provide.”

Since the introduction of the draft plan Aug. 7­, public engagement has significantly reshaped the final plan. An immense amount of feedback was received from city and police department employees, residents and various organizations such as LINC UP, Urban Core Collective, NAACP-Grand Rapids, the police chief’s advisory team, the city’s community relations committee and the SAFE Taskforce, among others.

“I firmly believe that working together in unity is the only path forward and the only way we can make lasting change,” Payne said. “We are stronger together. This notion is what drove me to prioritize our values of service, equity, integrity and accountability. It steered me toward the vision of partnership with the community, and it was the foundation of our mission — to ensure all people feel safe, and are safe, at all times.”

The draft plan included 62 action steps, which increased to 101 based on public input. Most of the added 39 action steps were made to the engagement section. In addition, nearly all metrics throughout the strategic plan were updated to be more quantitative, and the plan now includes 42 metrics which can be found on the department’s performance dashboard.

“I’m looking forward to seeing this plan play out and continuing to support the work of the Grand Rapids Police Department when it’s done well and continuing to hold folks accountable when it’s not done well,” First Ward City Commissioner Jon O’Connor said in response to the plan.

Continuing timeline for the plan’s implementation