GRPS, fire department partner on fire campaign

The Grand Rapids Fire Department and Grand Rapids Public Schools are partnering to launch a monthly fire safety campaign.

GRFD said it aims to educate residents about fire prevention approaches after Grand Rapids experienced nine fatalities from five fires in 2020.

“This new educational approach aims to empower residents to create fire-safe environments through information on installing and maintaining smoke and carbon monoxide alarms for early detection and notification, as well as creating exit strategies in case of fire emergency,” Fire Chief John Lehman said.

GRPS will promote the fire safety campaign in the We Are GR newspaper, We Are GR e-news, social media, sending flyers home with students and more.

“We take great pride in the longstanding partnership that exists between GRPS and the city of Grand Rapids,” said Larry Johnson, chief of staff and executive director of Public Safety and School Security. “We are excited to work together with our friends at the fire department on this important fire safety campaign.”

The following is a tentative list of the monthly topics:

March: Change your clock/change your batteries, smoke alarm testing and home escape planning

April: Spring safety, toxic fume awareness, outdoor grilling safety and recreational fire safety

May: Gearing up for summer safety, arson awareness and what to do in a fire emergency in a public building

June: Fire safety and the great outdoors, fireworks safety and water safety

July: Youth fire safety; stop, drop, cover and roll; matches and lighters; escape planning

August: Eliminate hazards in living spaces, fire safety for people with disabilities, fire safety for older adults, fire safety for pets and hoarding hazards.

September: Fire safety in public places, tampering with smoke alarms, carbon monoxide safety and 911 for emergencies

October: Elements of a fire-safe home, serving fire safety in the kitchen, home fire escape planning and Halloween safety

November: A fire-safe Thanksgiving, electrical hazards, home heating and ice awareness

December: Holiday fire safety, candles and holiday décor hazards, New Year’s celebration safety, holiday cooking safety and Christmas tree safety