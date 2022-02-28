GRPS lifts mask mandate

Grand Rapids Public Schools no longer will require masks in its schools and district buildings beginning Monday, Feb. 28.

Although masks no longer will be required, the school system still recommends them. Masks still are mandatory on all public transportations and GRPS school buses, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) order from Jan. 29.

Staff and families must continue to report a positive COVID-19 test, and GRPS will continue to report positive cases to the Kent County Health Department (KCHD) on a weekly basis.

The Michigan Public Health Code requires individuals who test positive for COVID to isolate for five days. Masks strongly are recommended for days six through 10.

KCHD no longer requires contact tracing.

KCHD is recommending a 10-day quarantine for unvaccinated household contacts, however, close contacts are not required to quarantine regardless of vaccination status.

The change in the GRPS mask mandate comes after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the state is in a “recovery stage,” and KCHD lifted its remaining public health order related to COVID on Feb. 18.

The omicron variant has diminished significantly since its surge and peak in mid-January, according to the KCHD. GRPS also is experiencing its lowest case counts of the year.