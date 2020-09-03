Hispanic chamber wins $10K college access grant

Michigan College Access Network awarded $10,000 to the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to support college attainment for the populations it serves.

The nonprofit said it issued the surprise funds to the Hispanic chamber as part of its “10-10-10 Birthday Tour,” in which it is delivering checks to 10 grant recipients in 10 days in celebration of Michigan College Access Network’s (MCAN) 10th birthday.

The unrestricted grant will help the Hispanic Chamber increase the educational access and attainment of Latinx students and business leaders.

MCAN said it has helped increase Michigan’s postsecondary attainment rate for the 10th consecutive year, from 35.6% to 45.5%.

“Developing talent is important for the livelihood of all businesses and the economy in general, but businesses owned by racial minorities are working on two fronts — building successful companies and diversifying hiring in a system that was designed to work against them,” MCAN said in a statement.

“The West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has been engaged in college access both as a means of achieving equity and a means of achieving success. We are very happy to share this mission, making them a great MCAN investment.”

Michigan College Access Network

The nonprofit MCAN works to improve the futures of Michigan’s students and communities by making college accessible to all. MCAN’s work centers on one main goal: to increase Michigan’s postsecondary educational attainment rate to 60% by 2030.

MCAN engages partners statewide who are committed to systems-level change and the reduction of barriers to increase college readiness, participation and completion rates, particularly among low-income students, first-generation college students and students of color.

More information is at micollegeaccess.org.