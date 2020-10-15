Kent County appoints deputy county administrator

Kent County hired Jennifer Kimball James as deputy county administrator. She will start in the new position Monday.

In her new role, James will plan, direct, coordinate and oversee operations activities of the county, ensuring development and implementation of efficient operations and cost-effective systems to meet current and future needs of the county all under the direction of the county administrator.

“Jennifer’s passion for public service and more than two decades of experience in local government — including 16 years in leadership positions — are what set her apart from an excellent field of candidates,” Kent County Administrator Wayman Britt said. “We are confident her background, skills and enthusiasm for serving her community will help us further the county’s mission and execute our strategic plan.”

Most recently, James was the deputy city manager for the city of Rockville, Maryland, and previously served as the assistant city manager. She worked for the city of Rockville since 2004. Prior to that, she held research and analyst positions with Montgomery County, Maryland‘s Office of Legislative Oversight.

“I am honored to have spent the past 23 years collaborating with elected officials; city and county leaders; and employees, residents, businesses and other stakeholders to implement the vision of the community where I lived,” James said. “I look forward to partnering with the people of Kent County in the same way as, together, we work to strengthen West Michigan.”

James holds a Master of Public Management and Bachelor of Arts in government and politics/urban studies and planning from the University of Maryland at College Park.

Kent County initiated a national search to fill the new position back in April. A selection committee comprised of county staff, elected officials and a municipal leader interviewed two finalists before James was selected for the job.