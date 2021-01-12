Kent County board selects new leadership, welcomes new commissioners

The Kent County board of commissioners unanimously selected Mandy Bolter (District 5) as chair and Stan Stek (District 6) as vice chair of the board of commissioners for the 2021-22 term.

In his role as vice chair, Stek also will serve as chair of the legislative and human services committee.

Bolter is serving her third term as board chair. She was first appointed to the board in 2014 and was elected to her first full term later that same year.

During her remarks at the board’s organizational meeting, Bolter highlighted the board’s collaborative approach in addressing the needs of the community. Specifically, she praised the board’s work in distributing the CARES Act funding to help the economic recovery of the community and the critical health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our collaborative approach as a board and with our community partners is paramount as we continue to navigate through these uncertain times,” Bolter said. “I am honored to serve as the board chair for another term, and I look forward to working with my fellow commissioners to continue supporting our community through the pandemic and the COVID-19 vaccination process while maintaining critical services to residents.”

The board leadership team also includes Commissioner Diane Jones (District 4), chair of the finance and physical resources committee and Commissioner Phil Skaggs (District 19), minority vice chair and vice chair of the legislative and human resources committee.

Four newly elected board members, Ben Greene (District 1), Dan Burrill (District 8), Michelle McCloud (District 13) and Melissa LaGrand (District 15), officially joined the Kent County board of commissioners, as well.