Kent County hosting weekend vaccine clinic

A community vaccine clinic offering Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and boosters will be held this Saturday.

The Kent County COVID-19 Vaccine Community Clinic will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Michigan Department of Human Services at 121 Franklin St. SE, Suite 200, in Grand Rapids.

The Kent County Health Department and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are hosting the clinic.

Vaccines will be available for all people ages 5 and older. Those younger than 18 must be supervised by a parent or legal guardian. Though insurance will be charged for the vaccine, those without insurance still are eligible for the vaccine.

Appointments can be made online and are preferred but not required. Walk-ins are welcome while the vaccine still is available.