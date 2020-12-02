Kent County looks to fill vacant pension board seat

The Kent County Board of Commissioners is seeking a member of the general public who is interested in serving on the pension board.

The pension board is charged with fiduciary responsibility for the assets of the Kent County Employees Retirement System including but not limited to the hiring and monitoring of professionals such as investment managers, attorneys, consultants and accountants.

The board consists of two general public members, three county employees and two county commissioners. The pension board meets at 8:15 a.m. on the third Wednesday of February, April, May, August, October and November in the County Administration Building, 300 Monroe Ave. NW.

This is a midterm vacancy for a three-year term ending Dec. 31, 2022.

Applicants must complete an online application form via the county’s website at accesskent.com. A resume and cover letter are encouraged and may be attached. The deadline to apply is Dec. 27.