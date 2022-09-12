Kent County opens new parks department office

The Kent County Parks Department recently unveiled its new office facility.

The new office, at 1700 Butterworth St. SW in Grand Rapids, will provide administrative space for staff and improve public access to the department’s operations.

“This is an exciting time for the county and has been a long time coming,” said Kent County Administrator Al Vanderberg. “The opening of this facility brings closure to years of hard work and equips our parks staff with the resources needed to maintain our public spaces for years to come.”

This capital improvement project was approved by the Kent County Board of Commissioners in January 2020. The $2.68 million facility was funded by the county’s Capital Improvement Program, which was established to reduce the size of debt associated with large capital projects.

“Our county parks are a pillar of our community,” said Kent County Board of Commissioners Chair Stan Stek. “The board of commissioners is very pleased that we were able to build this new facility without raising taxes or issuing a bond.”

The facility offers 7,000 square feet of office space, replacing the department’s former modular offices constructed in 2002.

JKB Construction served as the project’s general contractor and Progressive AE lent architectural and engineering services.

The office is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.