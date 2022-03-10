Kent County reaches agreement to build processing facility

The Kent County Board of Public Works approved a project development agreement (PDA) with Kent County Bioenergy Facility to build an approximately $280 million Material Recovery Facility.

The Kent County Bioenergy Facility is a joint venture between Continuus Materials and Anaergia. The two companies will build the Material Recovery Facility at the Sustainable Business Park, which is planned for 250 acres adjacent to the South Kent Landfill, at 10300 S. Kent Drive SW in Byron Center.

The Material Recovery Facility will be a multifaceted, mixed waste processing facility capable of handling 430,000 tons of municipal solid waste and recyclables each year to produce renewable natural gas, fertilizer and recyclable commodities.

Anaergia provides solutions for extracting organics from waste, implementing high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, upgrading biogas, producing fertilizer and cleaning water. Continuus Materials will produce a roof cover board material, called Everboard, on-site from low-value plastics and paper.

“We are excited to take the next step in a public-private partnership to help us achieve our goal of diverting 90% of trash from the South Kent Landfill by 2030,” said Emily Brieve, chair, Kent County Board of Public Works. “Approving the PDA is the culmination of several years of evaluation and due diligence to find the right company that was a good fit for our community with proven technology. Now, the real work begins to nail down costs, schedules and site plans.”

The project is not yet fully contracted or financed, but the facility is expected to be up and running in about three years.

The PDA calls for Kent County to make a $70 million investment through a bond to be repaid by tipping fees and shared revenue from materials produced at the park. The state recently allocated $4 million in the fiscal year 2021-22 budget toward an estimated $19 million of necessary site preparation and infrastructure.