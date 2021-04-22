Kent County Treasurer’s Office launches online payment system

Kent County Treasurer Peter MacGregor is launching a new online platform to provide residents with greater access to contactless services.

The free mobile app, myKentCounty, will allow individuals to pay their delinquent taxes online.

“Over the past year, we have seen how important it is to give our residents the option of contactless services,” MacGregor said. “This new electronic service will allow residents to view and pay their delinquent taxes from the convenience of their home or business.”

This new online tool was developed in partnership with PayIt. To access this new service, residents should:

Visit payments.mykentcounty.com or download the free myKentCounty app in the iPhone or Google Play (Android) app stores

Create an account with PayIt

Select Kent County Delinquent Property Tax

View and pay your bills

Print or digitally store your receipts

“We are excited to launch myKentCounty, as it will greatly improve our payment system while simultaneously saving taxpayers time and potential penalties,” MacGregor said. “This is another important step in how my office will serve county residents, and we will continue to work with PayIt to add future services to the platform.”

Taxpayers can also pay their delinquent taxes by going to Access Kent’s website and selecting the “Pay Delinquent Taxes” button.

Residents with questions may contact the treasurer’s office at (616) 632-7500 or kctreasurer@kentcountymi.gov.