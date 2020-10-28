Kentwood extends local business support during pandemic

The Kentwood City Commission extended changes to business approval requirements and procedures as part of the city’s continued efforts to support local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city commission approved a resolution that extends the changes through October 2021, as recommended by the Kentwood Economic Development Corporation. The changes were set to expire Sunday.

The resolution allows for an expedited site plan review process for temporary outdoor retail, food, beverage and personal service uses. The extension also means time limits on temporary sign display and certain business licensing fees remain suspended.

“The resolution we passed in June was intended to ease and expedite businesses’ abilities to serve customers in a manner that’s consistent with evolving public health recommendations,” Kentwood Mayor Stephen Kepley said. “As COVID-19 continues to impact our community, the city remains committed to these measures to assist businesses still reeling from the effects of the pandemic.”

Retailers, restaurants and personal service businesses, such as training facilities, wanting to add expanded outdoor spaces for customers may apply for such allowances through a streamlined administrative review process that was put into place earlier this summer to jump-start the local economy.

The review and approval of site plans for general retail sales, food, beverage and personal service establishments in the city seeking to utilize outdoor areas, such as exterior building aprons or parking areas, are conducted through the planning department. Interested businesses are asked to complete the online application at kentwood.us/businessrestart for consideration.

Under the temporary sign moratorium, one temporary sign of up to 32 square feet in area is allowed per business. Other restrictions in the zoning ordinance related to temporary signs, such as sign placement and similar matters, remain in effect.

For the fiscal licensing year 2020-21, city business license fees for all establishments located in Kentwood will be waived with the exception of hazardous material fees and fees for transient, waste hauler, door-to-door and snowplowing licenses.