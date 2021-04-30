Kentwood invites residents to annual cleanup day

The city of Kentwood will again offer its annual community cleanup day on Saturday for residents wanting to “spring clean” their homes and yards.

This year’s community cleanup day will accept yard waste, trash and general debris for disposal and electronics for recycling from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Kentwood Department of Public Works, 5068 Breton Ave. SE.

Following the cleanup event, the city’s brush and leaf drop-off sites, also located at Kentwood’s DPW facility, will remain open through May 29. Hours of operation for the drop-off sites will be noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

“Our community cleanup day offers residents a timely opportunity to dispose or recycle items as part of their spring-cleaning efforts,” said John Gorney, department of public works director. “We encourage residents wanting to declutter their homes and property to take advantage of these free collection services.”

Red Creek Waste Services will be on hand to accept general debris and trash for disposal.

Comprenew will be on-site to recycle electronic waste, such as mobile phones, computers and fax machines. Individuals with questions about other electronics that can be accepted are asked to call a toll-free number: 1-833-266-7736.

The city of Kentwood will accept yard waste, including brush, sticks, tree limbs and logs, at the brush drop-off site, as well as leaves and grass clippings at the leaf drop-off site. Leaves should be loose when dropped off, not left in bags.

Items for donation and household hazardous materials will not be accepted during this year’s cleanup event. Those looking to safely dispose of household hazardous materials may utilize the Kent County Department of Public Works’ SafeChem program, which remains available to residents at the Kentwood Department of Public Works facility, 5068 Breton Ave. SE, 1:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

The cleanup day and drop-off services are available to Kentwood residents only. Anyone wishing to participate is asked to enter the drive off Breton Avenue where staff will check ID for residency and direct traffic flow to maintain physical distancing.

All participants are asked to adhere to CDC guidelines, including staying at least 6 feet from other people and wearing face coverings.