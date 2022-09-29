Legislature adds $613M to economic development fund, finalizes scholarship program

LANSING — Michigan lawmakers voted Wednesday night to add nearly $613 million to the state’s new economic development incentives account that is used to support large-scale business expansions, while also finalizing details of a new college scholarship program.

The main supplemental budget bill, which totals around $900 million in new spending, will earmark an additional $612.9 million for the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund, including $250 million for site development and $100 million for landfill cleanup. The bill also will set aside $20 million for a legal settlement with thousands of people who were wrongly accused of fraud when seeking unemployment benefits.

A legislative conference committee unveiled the legislation at an afternoon meeting. Hours later, the Senate and House passed it 25-8 and 76-28, respectively, before likely breaking until after the Nov. 8 election.

