Lime begins equity pricing for scooter, bike rides

People living in Grand Rapids’ Neighborhoods of Focus can take advantage of better access to micromobility transportation options thanks to a new initiative.

Lime, the e-scooter and e-bike sharing company with fleets in Grand Rapids, now offers equity zone pricing for riders in areas such as Roosevelt Park, John Ball Park and Garfield Park. The new pricing includes an automatic 30% discount for trips west and south of downtown.

The initiative aims to help areas traditionally underserved by existing modes of public transportation while also promoting cleaner air and safer streets.

Equity zone pricing will be available for riders living or working within the Neighborhoods of Focus and will not require any documentation or proof of need.

“Lime has always put equity at the heart of our program in Grand Rapids, because we at Lime believe everyone should have access to safe, affordable and sustainable transportation, regardless of income or ZIP code,” said LeAaron Foley, government relations director at Lime.

Previously, the transportation company introduced the Lime Access program in Grand Rapids, which provides discounted rates to anyone who receives city, state or federal benefits. The new equity zone pricing will supplement the Lime Access program.

“We will proactively work with the city and with community groups like the Garfield Park, Roosevelt Park and John Ball Park neighborhood associations; Urban League of West Michigan; and the Greater Grand Rapids Bicycle Coalition to ensure residents are aware of this opportunity and take advantage of this service,” Foley said.

Grand Rapids’ Neighborhoods of Focus consist of 17 census tracts with higher poverty, higher unemployment and lower rates of educational attainment than other areas of the city.