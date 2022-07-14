Muskegon to use federal funds for healthy home efforts

Lower-income homeowners in Muskegon County now can apply for assistance to make their homes safer and healthier.

The city of Muskegon’s Community and Neighborhood Services (CNS) Department will administer a $1.5 million grant for homeowners as part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Healthy Homes Program.

The Healthy Homes Program funds will help find and fix health hazards in Muskegon County homes. Applications for assistance for up to $10,000 to address housing hazards are available through the CNS department.

“These grants will allow us to improve the lives of even more citizens in the greater Muskegon community by providing homeowners the resources needed to address household hazards that negatively impact health,” said Stevie Parcell, Muskegon’s CNS grants program coordinator.

Home improvements will upgrade the health and safety of the home environments, reduce the need for medical care associated with home environmental hazards and promote healthier behaviors.

Common hazards include lead-based paint, poor indoor air quality, mold and moisture, pests and carbon monoxide. The assistance will cover the full cost of assessment, testing, labor and materials for the home improvements.

“We’re eager to help create a healthier Muskegon County through this program,” Parcell said.

To receive assistance, applicants must be Muskegon County residents occupying their own single-family home, be at 80% or below the county’s household area median income and be current on the home’s property taxes.

Priority will be given to eligible applicants with children in the home younger than 6 years old, adults older than 62 or those with disabilities.

An estimated 150 eligible homeowners will be able to receive assistance during the next three years, but the program will end when all funds have been granted.

Residents can obtain an application online or request via email, phone or postal mail at Muskegon City Hall, CNS, 933 Terrace St., Muskegon, MI 49440.