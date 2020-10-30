National Park Service awards Gun Lake Tribe with Tribal Heritage grant

Gun Lake Tribe’s Tribal Historic Preservation Office was awarded a Tribal Heritage grant worth $41,571 to establish the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians GIS Inventory.

The grant, which was funded by the Historic Preservation Fund and administered by the National Park Service’s Department of Interior, will be used to develop an inventory of cultural and historical resources related to Gun Lake Tribe. Additionally, the funds will be used to implement forms, policies and procedures related to the GIS inventory.

“This project will build up the infrastructure on the tribe’s Historic Preservation Office in order to support the tribe in protecting cultural and historical resources and asserting our rights as a Sovereign Nation,” said Bob Peters, tribal chairman.

In its quest to establish an inventory, the tribe will first identify inventory sites within the GIS database of cultural and historically significant sites to protect and preserve the sites and resources.

“We are looking forward to utilizing this grant funding to lay the foundation for our Tribal Historic Preservation Office to build additional historic preservation programs and infrastructure,” said Lakota Pochedley, Tribal Historic Preservation officer. “This project will ultimately lead to us further focus on community outreach and educational programming.”

Gun Lake Tribe was one of 13 tribes to receive funding that totaled $602,923.

For more details about the Historic Preservation Fund, NPS Tribal Heritage grant and other 2020 award recipients, click here.