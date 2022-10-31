New Cascade fire station to break ground this week

Construction on a new local fire station is set to begin this week.

Cascade Township is scheduled to host a ground breaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, to kick off the renovation project for its new Fire Station 1 at 2865 Thornhills Ave. SE.

The $10.9 million renovation has been in the works since 2018 and is the largest capital investment project in Cascade’s history, according to the township. The new station is expected to open in fall 2023.

In the meantime, firefighters from Fire Station 1 will be based out of a temporary space in an air cargo facility at Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

“We appreciate the support and the temporary space from our neighbors at the Ford International Airport,” said Fire Chief Adam Magers in September. “We can’t wait to welcome the community into our new Fire Station 1 next fall.”

A new facility was a top need identified from a facilities study conducted by the township in 2018. Fire Station 1 was not meeting national and firefighting safety standards and had already undergone three extensive remodels, prompting the township to consider a full renovation project.

Grand Rapids-based Triangle Associates Inc. was selected by the township board to lend construction services to the new station.

The cost of the renovation will be covered with funds already set aside and through a bond that will be paid utilizing existing revenues. The township said it will not need to ask taxpayers for additional dollars.

More information on the project and timeline is here.