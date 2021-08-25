Oakland County requiring masks in all schools, daycares

GRAND RAPIDS — One of Michigan’s most populous counties issued an emergency order Tuesday requiring masks in daycares and all schools regardless of vaccination status to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Oakland County Health Division said its order aligns with recent guidance from the Michigan Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics to ensure children, teachers, and staff can begin the school year safely.

The order applies to all elementary, middle, high, and vocational schools in addition to daycares. It comes after Oakland County returned to an indoor mask requirement for all employees last week regardless of vaccination status.

“Our top priority is keeping students in school for in-person learning. Masking is one of the best defenses against increased transmission of COVID and higher hospitalization rates among kids,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have indicated Oakland County is at substantial risk of COVID-19 transmission, especially the Delta variant. Of the 2,740 new cases of COVID-19 in Oakland County from Aug. 4-17, more than one in six were among school-age children.

The order does not apply to children under age 4, those who are eating or drinking, and certain other people.

Oakland joins at least five other counties with similar school mask policies: Kent, Ottawa, Allegan, Kalamazoo and Genesee. Some school districts elsewhere are acting on their own.