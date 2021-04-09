Police department invites high school students to youth academy

The Kentwood Police Department is inviting high school students to apply for its youth academy, set to take place July 26-29.

The academy is open to all graduating seniors and students who will be a sophomore, junior or senior in the 2021-22 school year. It is geared toward young people who are interested in a career in law enforcement and who want to experience what it’s like to be a police officer. Participants do not need to live in or attend school in Kentwood.

The free program will run 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each day at the Kentwood Police Department, 4742 Walma Ave. SE, with COVID-19 safety precautions in place. It will provide students with hands-on experience in police training and operations. Participants will receive instruction in various aspects of policing and participate in training scenarios, including:

Traffic stops

Drunken driving enforcement

Building searches

Subject control

Handcuffing

Special Response Team

Eligible participants must possess good moral character and pass a background check. They will be interviewed before being accepted into the program and be required to attend a pre-academy informational meeting with a parent or guardian. Each participant will be provided a uniform and daily lunch.

To participate, students must contact Sgt. Tim Wierenga for an initial screening and application at wierengat@kentwood.us or (616) 656-6561. Applications are due by May 14 in person at the Police Department or by mail to Sgt. Tim Wierenga at 4742 Walma Ave. SE, Kentwood, Michigan 49512.